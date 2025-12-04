Ad imageAd image
‘Sima Jorley’: Kurl Songx drops new music born from real love

Kurl Songx invites fans to celebrate with “Sima Jorley,” a vibrant Afrobeats release full of rhythm and emotion.

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Kurl Songx returns with a vibrant new single titled “Sima Jorley,” a feel-good record born from real vibes and real love.

Designed to ignite dance floors and lift moods, the song delivers Kurl Songx’s signature silky vocals layered over an infectious beat that invites everyone to move.

“Sima Jorley” captures the warmth, chemistry, and excitement that come with genuine connection—turning everyday emotions into dance-worthy energy.

With its catchy melodies, rhythmic bounce, and romantic undertones, the track is set to become a favorite for party lovers and fans of authentic Afrobeats grooves.

Kurl Songx, known for hits that blend passion with irresistible rhythm, calls fans to join him in celebration: “Who’s ready to dance with me tomorrow?”

Sima Jorley is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Sima Jorley on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.lks.to/KurlSongx/SimaJorley.

Cover Artwork: Sima Jorley - Kurl Songx
Cover Artwork: Sima Jorley – Kurl Songx
