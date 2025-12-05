Ad imageAd image
Music

Emmanuel Juddah drops new single “Great Faith” (Gyidi Kese Bi)

Emmanuel Juddah presents his uplifting single “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)”.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Emmanuel Juddah has put out a new song called “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)” that features Shadrack Yeboah and Graceland Music. The song is about having a lot of faith and is supposed to be both a spiritual anchor and a source of support for people who are going through tough times in life.

The song’s emotive lyrics remind people that faith is more than simply a belief; it’s a passionate belief in God. Emmanuel Juddah’s melody and Shadrack Yeboah and Graceland Music’s delivery give people hope, lift their spirits, and inspire people who are about to give up.

This song’s connection between scripture and real life makes the message more real by linking it to both spiritual truth and experiences that people can understand.

The song “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)” is supposed to help people feel surer of God’s presence and power, and it does just that.

Listen to the song on your preferred music platform here.
















































author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
DopeNation unleashes pure energy in new song ‘Gb33’
‘Sima Jorley’: Kurl Songx drops new music born from real love
‘More Problem’: Savannah Sonics unleashes hard-hitting new song
Elder Emmanuel Arthur releases ‘Mekra Hyira Awuradi’ and 2 more new songs
‘Have Mercy 2’: Kofi Kinaata features Sarkodie new Highlife song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Detty December. Photo Credit: AfroNation. Dear Artists, December Fixation is Pushing Fans to the Limit  
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: YouTube Africa.
It sounds gospel but very romantic – Black Sherif teases again
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif achieves near-total dominance in 2025 Spotify Wrapped
News
Detty December. Photo Credit: AfroNation.
Dear Artists, December Fixation is Pushing Fans to the Limit  
Culture
Cover Artwork: No Issues - Lasmid & King Promise
2025 Week 48: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Skulanchii
Skulanchii drops Transformative new EP ‘This Is Not A Glitch’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay earns top 10 most streamed albums with “The Odyssey” on Spotify
News
Gyidi for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Supplied.
DSCVRY: Gyidi Connects with Simplicity and Soul
Discovery
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
2025 Spotify Wrapped: Moliy tops Ghana’s global export list
News
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.
Daddy Lumba among top 10 most streamed artist in Ghana – Spotify
News
AfroFuture 2025
AfroFuture announces Rema as headliner for second wave lineup
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music

You Might Also Like