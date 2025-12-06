‘Aso II’: Kwabena Kwabena teams up with Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata for new song

Ghanaian highlife icon Kwabena Kwabena returns with a powerful new release, “Aso II,” featuring celebrated artists Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata.

Reviving the spirit of his timeless classic “Aso,” this sequel blends modern highlife, Afro-fusion and soulful melodies, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound that resonates with both long-time fans and new listeners.

“Aso II” explores themes of love, vulnerability and emotional honesty, with Kwabena Kwabena’s unmistakable vocals leading the charge.

Stonebwoy adds his signature Afro-dancehall flair, while Kofi Kinaata delivers clever lyricism and coastal charm, resulting in a beautifully layered collaboration.

The song’s rich instrumentation and polished production highlight Kwabena Kwabena’s enduring artistry, reaffirming his place as one of Ghana’s most influential voices.

Cover Artwork: Asor II – Kwabena Kwabena feat. Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata