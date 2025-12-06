Ad imageAd image
O’Kenneth assembles star line-up for ‘Balenciaga II’

O’Kenneth releases “Balenciaga II,” a bold drill collaboration featuring Joey B, Oseikrom Sikanii, SAMA’ and Medikal.

Ghanaian drill frontrunner O’Kenneth returns with a high-energy statement in his latest release, “Balenciaga II,” featuring an impressive line-up of Joey B, Oseikrom Sikanii, SAMA’ and Medikal.

Serving as a sequel to his earlier hit, the track pushes the boundaries of Asakaa with heavier bass, sharp flows and a bold, fashion-infused attitude.

“Balenciaga II” celebrates ambition, confidence and the relentless spirit of the streets, with each artist bringing their unique flavour.

Joey B delivers his signature laid-back cool, Oseikrom Sikanii adds charismatic punchlines, SAMA’ contributes raw edge, and Medikal seals the track with his unmistakable, fast-paced delivery.

The production is sleek, atmospheric and rhythm-driven — a perfect foundation for the collective’s dynamic performance.

Cover Artwork: Balenciaga II - O'Kenneth feat. Joey B, Oseikrom Sikanii, SAMA' & Medikal
