OVR BLVK debuts with new song; ‘Yes I Do’

Rising artist OVR BLVK introduces his soulful, Afropop-inspired sound with the heartfelt single “Yes I Do.”

Ghanaian-born, UK-based singer and songwriter OVR BLVK has officially released his debut single, “Yes I Do.”

The track introduces a warm, soulful sound that fuses Afropop rhythms with smooth melodies and emotionally charged vocals.

A romantic mid-tempo anthem, “Yes I Do” explores love, commitment, and sincerity. OVR BLVK delivers an intimate message of wholehearted devotion, backed by lush production featuring soft percussion, airy pads, and gentle harmonies — the perfect canvas for his expressive vocal delivery.

OVR BLVK

OVR BLVK is a Ghanaian musician based in the United Kingdom, bringing a refreshing blend of Afropop, Afro-fusion, and contemporary melodies to the music scene.

As a new voice, he delivers a smooth, soulful sound shaped by his Ghanaian roots and global influences. His music is built on heartfelt storytelling, vibrant rhythms, and a unique vocal style that reflects his budding artistic identity.

With “Yes I Do,” OVR BLVK not only showcases his musical depth but also his ability to connect with audiences through heartfelt, relatable narratives.

Cover Artwork: Yes I Do -OVR BLVK
