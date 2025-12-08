Amos K ends 2025 with new thanksgiving song ‘Aseda’

Ghanaian rapper and producer Amos K ends 2025 on a high note with the release of his unorthodox new single, “Aseda,” a refreshing fusion of rap, worship, and nostalgia.

Meaning Thanksgiving in Twi, “Aseda” creatively samples a popular Ghanaian Methodist chorale performance, blending its reverent tones with Amos K’s fiery allegro rap delivery.

The record begins like a traditional hymn before sharply switching into a vibrant 20-bar verse, signaled by his signature laughter.

In the song, Amos K expresses gratitude, briefly reflecting on emptiness before singing Hosanna in appreciation for God’s constant presence.

Amos K revealed that “Aseda” was inspired by the difficulties and losses of 2025—including the passing of a close friend—and the belief that surviving such a year is reason enough to be thankful.

Following the viral success of “Zangelewa” from his joint EP Double Trouble with Bravo ISR, Amos K felt it was finally the right moment to revisit a Thanksgiving-themed record.

With Dab Beatz’s quirky mastering on Coleman’s production, paired with the nostalgic chorale sample, “Aseda” delivers a powerful and timely end-of-year message.

Cover Artwork: Aseda – Amos K