Jubed teams up with Oxlade, Yemi Alade & Prince MK Baagi on ‘Ruwa II’

Jubed raises the bar once again with “Ruwa II,” a standout collaboration featuring Nigerian stars Oxlade, Yemi Alade, and rising talent Prince MK Baagi.

The track appears on the newly released From The Soil (Deluxe) album, offering a vibrant fusion of Afrobeat, highlife, and contemporary African pop.

“Ruwa II” builds on the success of the original version, expanding its sonic landscape with richer harmonies, emotive vocals, and enhanced rhythmic depth.

Oxlade delivers his signature soulful flair, Yemi Alade adds powerful vocal charisma, and Prince MK Baagi brings refreshing cultural authenticity, creating a dynamic balance that elevates the song’s message.

Jubed’s masterful arrangement blends modern instrumentation with traditional influences, resulting in a polished, captivating record set to resonate across the continent.

Cover Artwork: Ruwa II – Jubed feat. Oxlade, Yemi Alade & Prince MK Baagi