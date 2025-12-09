Kuami Eugene releases exciting new dance song ‘Lamine Yamal’

Ghanaian hitmaker Kuami Eugene returns with Lamine Yamal, an energetic dance release driven by vibrant African rhythms and the unmistakable pulse of Ghanaian sound.

Bursting with high-tempo percussion, bold melodies and Kuami Eugene’s signature vocal flair, the track is crafted for the dancefloor, offering an infectious blend of Afrobeats and traditional Ghanaian influences.

Lamine Yamal showcases the award-winning artist’s ability to fuse modern production with cultural authenticity, creating a song that feels both fresh and rooted in his musical heritage.

The track’s uplifting energy and dynamic arrangement make it an instant party anthem, perfect for fans seeking music that inspires movement and joy.

With its irresistible groove and polished delivery, Kuami Eugene’s latest release is set to resonate across Africa and beyond, cementing his reputation as one of Ghana’s most exciting contemporary artists.

Cover Artwork: Lamine Yamal – Kuami Eugene