Beeztrap KOTM drops striking new music video for ‘Bully’ feat. Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian rapper Beeztrap KOTM has unveiled the highly anticipated music video for “Bully”, featuring award-winning singer Kuami Eugene.

The track, taken from Beeztrap’s acclaimed Power album, pairs gritty street energy with Kuami Eugene’s melodic flair, creating a standout record now brought to life through striking visuals.

The “Bully” music video amplifies the song’s bold themes of resilience, ambition and dominance in the rap game.

Beeztrap KOTM delivers confident, assertive verses, while Kuami Eugene’s infectious hook elevates the song with a polished, commercial edge.

As momentum around the Power album continues to grow, the “Bully” video reinforces Beeztrap KOTM’s position as one of the most compelling voices in Ghana’s new-wave hip-hop scene.