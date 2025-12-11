Ad imageAd image
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal

Hammer kicks off his Upper Echelons album with “The Boys”, a powerful single featuring top Ghanaian rappers.

Ghanaian super-producer Hammer of The Last Two returns with a powerful new release titled “The Boys”, featuring heavyweight rappers Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal.

Serving as the first single from Hammer’s forthcoming 20-track Upper Echelons album, the track delivers a bold blend of lyrical prowess, innovative production, and unmistakable Ghanaian hip-hop energy.

“The Boys” pays homage to street culture, confidence, and the evolution of Ghana’s rap scene, showcasing the unique strengths of each featured artiste.

Joey B brings his signature cool delivery, Sarkodie asserts his legendary status with razor-sharp bars, and Medikal adds dynamic flair with his unmistakable flow.

As anticipation builds around the Upper Echelons project, this introductory single sets the tone for what promises to be one of Hammer’s most ambitious and culturally significant works.

The Boys is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream The Boys on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.lks.to/HammerofTheLastTwo/TBP.

Cover Artwork: The Boys - Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, Medikal
Cover Artwork: The Boys – Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, Medikal

