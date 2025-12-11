‘Reminiscing In Waikiki, Nah Wait Miami’: Dee Moneey releases luxe new music video

Ghanaian rapper Dee Moneey returns with a visually captivating release titled “Reminiscing In Waikiki, Nah Wait Miami”, a song that blends luxury aesthetics with reflective storytelling.

The music video showcases Dee Moneey’s signature laid-back delivery as he revisits moments of success, ambition and growth, captured through stunning scenes set against tropical and urban backdrops.

The visuals seamlessly shift between Waikiki-styled serenity and the vibrant atmosphere of Miami, mirroring the song’s theme of balancing calm reflection with high-energy ambition.

Dee Moneey’s performance is confident and immersive, highlighting his smooth flow and refined artistic direction.

With its polished cinematography and nostalgic tone, “Reminiscing In Waikiki, Nah Wait Miami” reinforces Dee Moneey’s status as one of Ghana’s most stylish and forward-thinking hip-hop voices.