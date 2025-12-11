Ad imageAd image
Music

Riwa drops fearless new song ‘Your Father’ featuring Cool Paul

Riwa flips heartbreak into empowerment in her new single “Your Father”, featuring rising artiste Cool Paul.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rising Afrobeats sensation Riwa returns with a bold and charismatic new single titled “Your Father”, featuring fast-rising artiste Cool Paul.

The track delivers an electrifying fusion of Afrobeats, R&B and rhythmic storytelling, woven seamlessly through English, pidgin and Twi.

Born from a moment of emotional betrayal, “Your Father” transforms personal pain into a powerful, witty and empowering anthem.

Riwa’s standout hook — “Now I run the show, so get on the floor now” — sets the tone for a track rooted in self-worth and unapologetic confidence.

Her sharp storytelling shines through the song’s most talked-about punchline: “So, I flipped and called his daddy, now he a step and I’m his mommy.”

Cool Paul brings balance with a heartfelt male perspective, adding layers of regret and vulnerability. Together, they craft a dynamic, playful and emotionally rich record.

“Your Father” emerges not just as a breakup song, but a vibrant declaration of empowerment, humour and reclaiming control.

Cover Artwork: Your Father - Riwa feat. Cool Paul
Cover Artwork: Your Father – Riwa feat. Cool Paul
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Kuami Eugene releases exciting new dance song ‘Lamine Yamal’
Jubed teams up with Oxlade, Yemi Alade & Prince MK Baagi on ‘Ruwa II’
Amos K ends 2025 with new thanksgiving song ‘Aseda’
O’Kenneth assembles star line-up for ‘Balenciaga II’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Dee Moneey ‘Reminiscing In Waikiki, Nah Wait Miami’: Dee Moneey releases luxe new music video
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Supplied.
5 Things “KANI: A BANTAMA STORY” by Ko-Jo Cue Brought Back to Ghanaian Rap
Culture
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay earns top 10 most streamed albums with “The Odyssey” on Spotify
News
Michael Nichols
Michael Nichols confirmed as host for Afrofuture 2025
News
Detty December. Photo Credit: AfroNation.
Dear Artists, December Fixation is Pushing Fans to the Limit  
Culture
2025 Spotify Wrapped. Credit: Spotify.
How Ghana’s Streaming Culture Transformed Community Connection – Spotify
Culture
- Advertisement -

Latest

The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert. Credit: Supplied.
Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra
News
28 Frikky. Photo Credit: Supplied.
DSCVRY: 28 Frikky Brings Fresh Dancehall Energy from the Ground Up
Discovery
Minister Igwe
Minister Igwe shakes Accra with ‘The Shift Concert’
News
Barbee
Barbee shines globally with her multicultural fusion of Afro-Pop and Reggae
Africa
Music producer Hammer
Da’ Hammer announces 20-Track Album “Upper Echelons” for February 2026
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music

You Might Also Like