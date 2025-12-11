Riwa drops fearless new song ‘Your Father’ featuring Cool Paul

Rising Afrobeats sensation Riwa returns with a bold and charismatic new single titled “Your Father”, featuring fast-rising artiste Cool Paul.

The track delivers an electrifying fusion of Afrobeats, R&B and rhythmic storytelling, woven seamlessly through English, pidgin and Twi.

Born from a moment of emotional betrayal, “Your Father” transforms personal pain into a powerful, witty and empowering anthem.

Riwa’s standout hook — “Now I run the show, so get on the floor now” — sets the tone for a track rooted in self-worth and unapologetic confidence.

Her sharp storytelling shines through the song’s most talked-about punchline: “So, I flipped and called his daddy, now he a step and I’m his mommy.”

Cool Paul brings balance with a heartfelt male perspective, adding layers of regret and vulnerability. Together, they craft a dynamic, playful and emotionally rich record.

“Your Father” emerges not just as a breakup song, but a vibrant declaration of empowerment, humour and reclaiming control.

Cover Artwork: Your Father – Riwa feat. Cool Paul