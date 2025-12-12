Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Amen’: Joe Mettle releases a message of faith and victory

Joe Mettle brings hope and encouragement with his new gospel release “Amen.”

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Gospel artist Joe Mettle returns with a powerful gospel declaration in his uplifting single “Amen.”

Known for his soul-stirring worship anthems, the award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer delivers a message of faith, victory, and divine assurance in this inspiring release.

“Amen” blends heartfelt worship with vibrant contemporary gospel production, creating a sound that encourages listeners to trust in God’s promises.

The song centers on themes of breakthrough and spiritual affirmation, reminding believers that every word spoken by God will come to pass.

Joe Mettle’s rich vocals, paired with the song’s melodic arrangement, create an atmosphere of hope and gratitude.

“Amen” is not only a worship experience but also a declaration of faith for anyone going through a season of expectation.

Cover Artwork: Amen - Joe Mettle
Cover Artwork: Amen – Joe Mettle
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music! Oseikrom Sikanii teams up with Lasmid on ‘Daddy’
Sarkodie releases heartfelt new song ‘You & I’
Riwa drops fearless new song ‘Your Father’ featuring Cool Paul
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Kuami Eugene releases exciting new dance song ‘Lamine Yamal’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Sarkodie Sarkodie releases heartfelt new song ‘You & I’
Next Article Cover Artwork: Nyash - Strongman Lyrics: Nyash by Strongman
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Nyash - Strongman
Lyrics: Nyash by Strongman
Music
2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Smirnoff deepens support for DJ culture at the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards
News
No To Red Walkathon
Massive turnout for ‘No To Red’ Walkathon by MimLife Records
News
Amos K
Amos K ends 2025 with new thanksgiving song ‘Aseda’
Music
2025 Spotify Wrapped. Credit: Spotify.
How Ghana’s Streaming Culture Transformed Community Connection – Spotify
Culture
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: The Boys - Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, Medikal
Lyrics: The Boys by Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, Sarkodie & Medikal
Music
Dee Moneey
‘Reminiscing In Waikiki, Nah Wait Miami’: Dee Moneey releases luxe new music video
Music
The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert. Credit: Supplied.
Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra
News
Beeztrap KOTM & Kuami Eugene
Beeztrap KOTM drops striking new music video for ‘Bully’ feat. Kuami Eugene
Music
28 Frikky. Photo Credit: Supplied.
DSCVRY: 28 Frikky Brings Fresh Dancehall Energy from the Ground Up
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music

You Might Also Like