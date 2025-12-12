‘Amen’: Joe Mettle releases a message of faith and victory

Gospel artist Joe Mettle returns with a powerful gospel declaration in his uplifting single “Amen.”

Known for his soul-stirring worship anthems, the award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer delivers a message of faith, victory, and divine assurance in this inspiring release.

“Amen” blends heartfelt worship with vibrant contemporary gospel production, creating a sound that encourages listeners to trust in God’s promises.

The song centers on themes of breakthrough and spiritual affirmation, reminding believers that every word spoken by God will come to pass.

Joe Mettle’s rich vocals, paired with the song’s melodic arrangement, create an atmosphere of hope and gratitude.

“Amen” is not only a worship experience but also a declaration of faith for anyone going through a season of expectation.

Cover Artwork: Amen – Joe Mettle