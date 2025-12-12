Ad imageAd image
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’

Minister Owusua inspires believers with “Y3 Dan Wo,” a song centered on faith, hope, and God’s support.

Minister Owusua lights up the atmosphere with her vibrant new praise single “Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You).”

Overflowing with energy, gratitude, and joyful celebration, the song magnifies God as the ultimate source of strength and victory.

With its lively instrumentation and powerful vocals, “Y3 Dan Wo” inspires believers to lift their voices in praise, acknowledging God’s constant presence and unending goodness.

Minister Owusua

As a praise-filled anthem, the song highlights themes of trust, divine support, and unwavering faith.

Minister Owusua leads listeners into an uplifting moment of worship through joyful melodies and declarations of dependence on God.

The track encourages believers to celebrate God’s faithfulness, even in challenging seasons.

“Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)” stands out as a refreshing addition to contemporary Ghanaian praise music—capturing the heart of worshipers who love energetic, spirit-lifting songs that glorify God with passion and gratitude.

Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You) is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You) on all digital music stores here

