New music! Oseikrom Sikanii teams up with Lasmid on ‘Daddy’

Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii teams up with Lasmid to deliver an exciting new banger titled “Daddy.”

The track blends catchy melodies with energetic street vibes, showcasing the playful creativity both artists are known for.

With its addictive hook and smooth production, “Daddy” brings a feel-good atmosphere that highlights themes of lifestyle, confidence, and fun.

Oseikrom Sikanii brings his signature humorous, laid-back rap style, while Lasmid adds a melodic touch that elevates the song’s appeal.

Together, they create a vibrant fusion of Afrobeats and Ghanaian street-pop energy, making “Daddy” an easy favorite for parties, playlists, and social media moments.

Cover Artwork: Daddy – Oseikrom Sikanii feat. Lasmid