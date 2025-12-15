Ad imageAd image
Music

Watch! Black Sherif releases new music video for ‘Changes’

“Changes” by Black Sherif gets striking visuals, reflecting growth and struggle.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Black Sherif releases the official music video for “Changes”, a standout track from his 2025 album Iron Boy.

The visual captures the Ghanaian star’s signature emotional depth, pairing raw storytelling with moody, cinematic scenes that mirror the song’s themes of growth, sacrifice and personal transformation.

Known for blending hip-hop, highlife and trap influences, Black Sherif delivers heartfelt vocals that reflect the pressures of fame and the cost of chasing dreams.

The “Changes” official music video strengthens the narrative of Iron Boy, an album praised for its honesty and fearless self-expression.

With minimalist visuals, strong symbolism and an intense performance, Black Sherif invites viewers into his world, making the song deeply relatable to fans across Africa and beyond.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Black Sherif lands in Liberia for historic Tidal Rave Festival performance
‘Boujie Mood’: Mona 4Reall celebrates confidence and style in new song
‘Reminiscing In Waikiki, Nah Wait Miami’: Dee Moneey releases luxe new music video
How Ghana’s Streaming Culture Transformed Community Connection – Spotify
Beeztrap KOTM drops striking new music video for ‘Bully’ feat. Kuami Eugene
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Shatta Wale ‘Letter To Maali’: Shatta Wale releases new music video
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cool JB
Cool JB releases ‘Universe’; a full-length Afrofusion project
Africa
Cover Artwork: Nyash - Strongman
Lyrics: Nyash by Strongman
Music
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene releases exciting new dance song ‘Lamine Yamal’
Music
Cover Artwork: The Boys - Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, Medikal
Lyrics: The Boys by Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, Sarkodie & Medikal
Music
Minister Igwe
Minister Igwe shakes Accra with ‘The Shift Concert’
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shatta Wale
‘Letter To Maali’: Shatta Wale releases new music video
News
Cover Artwork: Asor II - Kwabena Kwabena feat. Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
2025 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Organizers and Speakers at Basic Frameworks by BAckStage Africa. Photo Credit: Supplied.
BackStage Africa pushes industry growth with maiden “Basic Frameworks” workshop
News
Joe Mettle
‘Amen’: Joe Mettle releases a message of faith and victory
Music
Sarkodie
Sarkodie releases heartfelt new song ‘You & I’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music

You Might Also Like