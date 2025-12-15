Watch! Black Sherif releases new music video for ‘Changes’

Black Sherif releases the official music video for “Changes”, a standout track from his 2025 album Iron Boy.

The visual captures the Ghanaian star’s signature emotional depth, pairing raw storytelling with moody, cinematic scenes that mirror the song’s themes of growth, sacrifice and personal transformation.

Known for blending hip-hop, highlife and trap influences, Black Sherif delivers heartfelt vocals that reflect the pressures of fame and the cost of chasing dreams.

The “Changes” official music video strengthens the narrative of Iron Boy, an album praised for its honesty and fearless self-expression.

With minimalist visuals, strong symbolism and an intense performance, Black Sherif invites viewers into his world, making the song deeply relatable to fans across Africa and beyond.