Surprise! R2Bees release two new songs: ‘Two Two’ & ‘Awurade Aye’

Ghanaian music duo R2Bees return with an exciting double release featuring two new songs, “Two Two” and “Awurade Aye”.

Rooted in Afrobeats and Highlife, the song highlights the duo’s smooth melodies, rich harmonies and unmistakable chemistry.

“Two Two” blends modern Afrobeats rhythms with subtle Highlife influences, creating a feel-good sound that celebrates everyday success, confidence and progress.

Listen to Two Two by R2Bees

MOG Beatz’s polished production delivers infectious percussion, warm instrumentation and a groove designed for both radio and dance floors.

Known for shaping contemporary Ghanaian music, R2Bees continue to evolve while staying connected to their cultural roots.

Cover Artwork: Awurade Aye – R2Bees