Ad imageAd image
Music

Fameye sets the mood with ‘Terry Bonchaka’ feat. DJ Vyrusky

Fameye drops smooth Afrobeat single “Terry Bonchaka” featuring DJ Vyrusky.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer Fameye returns with a smooth, celebratory Afrobeat groove titled “Terry Bonchaka”, featuring acclaimed DJ and producer DJ Vyrusky.

The song is built around a relaxed, mid-tempo rhythm that invites listeners to dance freely and confidently, inspired by the expressive performance style associated with Terry Bonchaka.

Rather than rushing the energy, Fameye allows the rhythm to breathe, delivering catchy melodies and playful lyrics that encourage enjoyment without pressure.

The message is simple: move your body, be yourself, and have fun in your own way.

DJ Vyrusky’s clean production balances subtle percussion, warm basslines, and modern Afrobeat textures, making the song suitable for both casual listening and social settings.

“Terry Bonchaka” highlights Fameye’s versatility, showing a lighter, more carefree side of his artistry.

Cover Artwork: Terry Bonchaka - Fameye feat. DJ Vyrusky
Cover Artwork: Terry Bonchaka – Fameye feat. DJ Vyrusky
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Abbla Unique releases new single “Long,”
Surprise! R2Bees release two new songs: ‘Two Two’ & ‘Awurade Aye’
New music! Oseikrom Sikanii teams up with Lasmid on ‘Daddy’
‘Amen’: Joe Mettle releases a message of faith and victory
Sarkodie releases heartfelt new song ‘You & I’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Abbla Unique. Photo Credit: Supplied. Abbla Unique releases new single “Long,”
Next Article Kofi Kinaata Kofi Kinaata unveils artiste line-up for Made In Taadi 2025
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Organizers and Speakers at Basic Frameworks by BAckStage Africa. Photo Credit: Supplied.
BackStage Africa pushes industry growth with maiden “Basic Frameworks” workshop
News
Cover Artwork: Nyash - Strongman
Lyrics: Nyash by Strongman
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Supplied.
5 Things “KANI: A BANTAMA STORY” by Ko-Jo Cue Brought Back to Ghanaian Rap
Culture
Beeztrap KOTM & Kuami Eugene
Beeztrap KOTM drops striking new music video for ‘Bully’ feat. Kuami Eugene
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata unveils artiste line-up for Made In Taadi 2025
News
Shatta Wale
‘Letter To Maali’: Shatta Wale releases new music video
News
Cover Artwork: Asor II - Kwabena Kwabena feat. Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
2025 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Black Sherif
Black Sherif lands in Liberia for historic Tidal Rave Festival performance
News
Cool JB
Cool JB releases ‘Universe’; a full-length Afrofusion project
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music

You Might Also Like