Fameye sets the mood with ‘Terry Bonchaka’ feat. DJ Vyrusky

Ghanaian singer Fameye returns with a smooth, celebratory Afrobeat groove titled “Terry Bonchaka”, featuring acclaimed DJ and producer DJ Vyrusky.

The song is built around a relaxed, mid-tempo rhythm that invites listeners to dance freely and confidently, inspired by the expressive performance style associated with Terry Bonchaka.

Rather than rushing the energy, Fameye allows the rhythm to breathe, delivering catchy melodies and playful lyrics that encourage enjoyment without pressure.

The message is simple: move your body, be yourself, and have fun in your own way.

DJ Vyrusky’s clean production balances subtle percussion, warm basslines, and modern Afrobeat textures, making the song suitable for both casual listening and social settings.

“Terry Bonchaka” highlights Fameye’s versatility, showing a lighter, more carefree side of his artistry.

Cover Artwork: Terry Bonchaka – Fameye feat. DJ Vyrusky