Perez Musik feats. Ps. Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr on new song ‘You Are Beautiful’

Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Perez Musik has released a brand new song titled “You Are Beautiful”, featuring renowned preacher and worship minister Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr.

The song is a heartfelt worship piece that focuses on gratitude, reverence, and adoration, delivered through soulful melodies and a calm, reflective sound.

“You Are Beautiful” highlights Perez Musik’s consistent commitment to inspirational and Christ-centered music.

His smooth vocal delivery blends seamlessly with the spoken and prayerful expressions from Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr, creating a powerful atmosphere of worship.

The song’s simple arrangement allows the message to remain central, making it suitable for personal devotion, church worship sessions, and gospel playlists.

