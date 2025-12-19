Ad imageAd image
‘Ekorso’: Bosheba releases new song for festivities

Bosheba releases “Ekorso,” a fresh Afro-fusion track rooted in authentic Ghanaian sound.

Ghanaian artist Bosheba makes a strong impression with his latest release titled “Ekorso,” a song that blends local influence with modern Afro-fusion sounds.

The track captures raw emotion and street-inspired storytelling, reflecting everyday experiences while staying rhythmically engaging.

With its catchy hook and relatable message, “Ekorso” resonates with listeners who appreciate authentic Ghanaian music rooted in culture and realism.

Bosheba delivers confident vocals over a well-crafted instrumental, combining melody and rhythm in a way that feels both fresh and familiar.

The production supports the song’s message, allowing the lyrics to stand out while maintaining replay value. “Ekorso” positions Bosheba as an emerging voice to watch, showcasing his ability to connect with audiences through sincerity and sound.

Ekorso is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Ekorso on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.lks.to/Bosheba/Ekorso.

Cover Artwork: Ekorso – Bosheba
Jay ERL unveils ‘Bangers Only 5’ — Out Now!
New music! Sarkodie drops ‘You & I (Remix)’ featuring OliveTheBoy
Stonebwoy releases entertaining new song ‘Chilling Cooling’ feat. King Jerry
Fameye sets the mood with ‘Terry Bonchaka’ feat. DJ Vyrusky
Abbla Unique releases new single “Long,”
