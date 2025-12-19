Ad imageAd image
Jay ERL unveils ‘Bangers Only 5’ — Out Now!

Listen to Bangers Only 5 by Jay ERL — the newest installment in his hit series now available.

Ghanaian Afropop and hip-hop artist Jay ERL has officially released his highly anticipated project “Bangers Only 5”, adding another exciting chapter to his celebrated Bangers Only series.

The latest installment continues Jay ERL’s tradition of delivering energetic, vibrant tracks that showcase his creative versatility and musical evolution.

“Bangers Only 5” blends catchy rhythms, bold production, and lyricism that resonates with fans of contemporary Ghanaian music.

As part of a franchise that has steadily grown in both scope and audience, this release reinforces Jay ERL’s reputation as a key voice in Ghana’s Afropop and hip-hop scenes.

Listeners can expect dynamic beats, standout hooks, and collaborations that elevate the mix — making “Bangers Only 5” perfect for playlists, parties, and radio rotation.

Bangers Only 5 is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Bangers Only 5 on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.lks.to/JayERL/BO5.

Cover Artwork: Bangers Only 5 – Jay Erl
Dove Nicol officially drops self-titled debut EP
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
How Ghana’s Streaming Culture Transformed Community Connection – Spotify
Global star Amaarae brings ‘THE BLACKOUT’ home to Accra
