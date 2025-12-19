Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! Sarkodie drops ‘You & I (Remix)’ featuring OliveTheBoy

“You & I (Remix)” sees Sarkodie and OliveTheBoy deliver emotional lyrics and smooth melodies.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie delivers a heartfelt update to his fan-favourite single with “You & I (Remix),” featuring OliveTheBoy.

The remix blends Sarkodie’s sharp lyricism with OliveTheBoy’s smooth, emotional vocals, creating a powerful fusion of hip-hop and Afro-soul.

The song explores themes of love, loyalty, and deep connection, resonating with listeners who appreciate meaningful storytelling.

Sarkodie’s refined verses add depth and maturity, while OliveTheBoy brings a refreshing melodic balance that elevates the track’s romantic atmosphere.

With polished production and relatable lyrics, “You & I (Remix)” stands out as a modern love anthem within the African music scene.

This remix is a must-listen for fans of Afrobeat, Ghanaian hip-hop, and soulful love songs.

Cover Artwork: You & I -Sarkodie feat. OliveTheBoy
Cover Artwork: You & I -Sarkodie feat. OliveTheBoy
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Stonebwoy releases entertaining new song ‘Chilling Cooling’ feat. King Jerry
Fameye sets the mood with ‘Terry Bonchaka’ feat. DJ Vyrusky
Abbla Unique releases new single “Long,”
Surprise! R2Bees release two new songs: ‘Two Two’ & ‘Awurade Aye’
New music! Oseikrom Sikanii teams up with Lasmid on ‘Daddy’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Stonebwoy Stonebwoy releases entertaining new song ‘Chilling Cooling’ feat. King Jerry
Next Article Clean by Jay Erl Jay ERL unveils ‘Bangers Only 5’ — Out Now!
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cool JB
Cool JB releases ‘Universe’; a full-length Afrofusion project
Africa
Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata unveils artiste line-up for Made In Taadi 2025
News
Cover Artwork: Asor II - Kwabena Kwabena feat. Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
2025 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Shatta Wale
‘Letter To Maali’: Shatta Wale releases new music video
News
Organizers and Speakers at Basic Frameworks by BAckStage Africa. Photo Credit: Supplied.
BackStage Africa pushes industry growth with maiden “Basic Frameworks” workshop
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif
Black Sherif lands in Liberia for historic Tidal Rave Festival performance
News
Dove Nicol. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Dove Nicol officially drops self-titled debut EP
Africa Music
Cover Artwork: Forever - Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Lyrics: Forever by Donzy feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Cover Artwork: Nyash - Strongman
Lyrics: Nyash by Strongman
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music

You Might Also Like