New music! Sarkodie drops ‘You & I (Remix)’ featuring OliveTheBoy

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie delivers a heartfelt update to his fan-favourite single with “You & I (Remix),” featuring OliveTheBoy.

The remix blends Sarkodie’s sharp lyricism with OliveTheBoy’s smooth, emotional vocals, creating a powerful fusion of hip-hop and Afro-soul.

The song explores themes of love, loyalty, and deep connection, resonating with listeners who appreciate meaningful storytelling.

Sarkodie’s refined verses add depth and maturity, while OliveTheBoy brings a refreshing melodic balance that elevates the track’s romantic atmosphere.

With polished production and relatable lyrics, “You & I (Remix)” stands out as a modern love anthem within the African music scene.

This remix is a must-listen for fans of Afrobeat, Ghanaian hip-hop, and soulful love songs.

Cover Artwork: You & I -Sarkodie feat. OliveTheBoy