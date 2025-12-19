Stonebwoy releases entertaining new song ‘Chilling Cooling’ feat. King Jerry

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall icon Stonebwoy returns with a refreshing new single titled “Chilling Cooling,” featuring the talented King Jerry.

The track blends smooth Afro-dancehall rhythms with laid-back melodies, delivering a feel-good anthem perfect for relaxation and vibing.

Known for his lyrical depth and global appeal, Stonebwoy once again showcases his versatility, while King Jerry adds a melodic touch that complements the song’s chilled energy.

“Chilling Cooling” captures themes of enjoyment, self-care, and living in the moment, making it ideal for playlists focused on summer vibes, Afrobeat, and reggae fusion.

The production is clean, rhythmic, and infectious, reinforcing Stonebwoy’s reputation as one of Africa’s most consistent hitmakers.

This collaboration further highlights his commitment to promoting emerging talents while maintaining international standards.

Cover Artwork: Chilling Cooling – Stonebwoy feat. King Jerry