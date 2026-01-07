‘I Am A Strongman’: Strongman and Criss Waddle make bold statement

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Strongman teams up with renowned rapper and entrepreneur Criss Waddle on a powerful new release titled I Am A Strongman.

The track is a bold declaration of resilience, lyrical authority, and self-belief, reaffirming Strongman’s place among Ghana’s elite hip-hop lyricists.

Driven by confident delivery, sharp wordplay, and commanding energy, I Am A Strongman captures the essence of perseverance in the face of doubt and industry pressure.

Criss Waddle’s verse adds extra weight to the record, blending street credibility with motivational undertones that elevate the song’s message. Together, the duo deliver a track that speaks to ambition, hard work, and the unshakable mindset required to succeed.

More than just a rap collaboration, I Am A Strongman serves as an anthem for hustlers and dream chasers, inspiring listeners to own their strength unapologetically.

I Am A Strongman is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream I Am A Strongman on all digital music stores here – https://lks.to/strongman/IAAS.

Cover Artwork: I Am A Strongman – Strongman && Criss Waddle