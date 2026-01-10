Ad imageAd image
Music

Rising star Rison unveils new single “Senior Man”

Listen to Rison's new single 'Senior Man,' blending Afrobeat and traditional sounds, highlighting his talent and growth as an artist.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Rison. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Rison. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Anthony Okai, a prolific songwriter and musician of Ghanaian and Nigerian heritage, widely known by his stage name as Rison, has released a brand-new single titled Senior Man.

The track, produced by the acclaimed BeatMonsta, is already making waves with its infectious beats and soulful vocals. Rison’s unique blend of contemporary Afrobeat and traditional influences shines through in his latest release, projecting him as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

A masterfully crafted Afrobeat track, the rising talent showcases his exceptional vocal range and storytelling abilities. The song’s production by BeatMonsta is top-notch, with a driving rhythm and intricate percussion that will have listeners nodding their heads from the first beat. Rison’s lyrics are both relatable and inspiring, making “Senior Man” a must-listen for fans of contemporary African music.

The track’s infectious energy and uplifting message are further enhanced by Rison’s soulful delivery. Senior Man is a testament to his growth as an artist and his commitment to creating high-quality music that resonates with audiences.

Stream Senior Man from your preferred streaming platform.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Rison set to bless the airwaves with new single; Aye
Audio: Sexy Mama by Rison feat. BeatMonsta
Audio: Me Alone by Rison feat. Guru NKZ
Audio: Odo Bi by Rison feat. Jah Shanti
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Amaarae at Blackout concert. Photo Credit: Supplied. Amaarae sets the benchmark with “Blackout” Concert
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Christa Boafo
Christa Boafo announces new Gospel album ‘LET LOVE LEAD’
News
Cover Artwork: Walk With Me - Kweku Smoke
2026 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Sarkodie, King Promise, and more shut down Music Is My Life Concert 2026
News
Amaarae at Blackout concert. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Amaarae sets the benchmark with “Blackout” Concert
News
AratheJay at Nimo Live, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay caps formidable year with 2025 “Nimo Live” concert
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Instagram.
Reports of court order against Black Sherif for rent debt false
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: theSeyram.
Amaarae The Blackstar: Staying True to Self and Pushing Creative Barriers
Interviews
The Outside 2025. Credit: The Oasis Gathering/Instagram.
Bigger Grounds, Bigger Experience: “The Outside” 2025 by Oaisis Collective 
Culture
MOGMusic with Team Eternity
Team Eternity Ghana, MOGmusic, headline Faithlife 2025 Watchnight Services
News
Cover Artwork: Shoulder - Medikal, Shatta Wale, & Beeztrap KOTM
2025 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger