Rising star Rison unveils new single “Senior Man”

Anthony Okai, a prolific songwriter and musician of Ghanaian and Nigerian heritage, widely known by his stage name as Rison, has released a brand-new single titled Senior Man.

The track, produced by the acclaimed BeatMonsta, is already making waves with its infectious beats and soulful vocals. Rison’s unique blend of contemporary Afrobeat and traditional influences shines through in his latest release, projecting him as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

A masterfully crafted Afrobeat track, the rising talent showcases his exceptional vocal range and storytelling abilities. The song’s production by BeatMonsta is top-notch, with a driving rhythm and intricate percussion that will have listeners nodding their heads from the first beat. Rison’s lyrics are both relatable and inspiring, making “Senior Man” a must-listen for fans of contemporary African music.

The track’s infectious energy and uplifting message are further enhanced by Rison’s soulful delivery. Senior Man is a testament to his growth as an artist and his commitment to creating high-quality music that resonates with audiences.

Stream Senior Man from your preferred streaming platform.