Gonaboy – ‘Same Timbs’ sets tone for 2026 music breakthrough

Ghanaian hip-hop sensation Gonaboy continues to make waves with his gritty new single “Same Timbs”, dropped in late 2025.

The track—part of Gonaboy’s rising catalogue—blends Afro-drill beats with raw storytelling that captures loyalty, hustle and street culture.

At roughly 2 minutes and 21 seconds, “Same Timbs” delivers an infectious hook and rapid bars that have resonated with fans across digital platforms, from TikTok loops to Spotify playlists.

Drawing on the symbolic power of Timberland boots as a motif for brotherhood and shared struggle, Gonaboy’s lyrical delivery balances swagger with introspection.

The single has earned attention within Ghana’s vibrant music scene and beyond, reinforcing his reputation as a voice of the streets.

With clever wordplay and high replay value, “Same Timbs” positions Gonaboy among 2025’s most talked-about emerging artists and sets the stage for even bigger milestones in 2026.

Cover Artwork: Same Timbs – Gonaboy