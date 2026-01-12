Ad imageAd image
Music

Gonaboy – ‘Same Timbs’ sets tone for 2026 music breakthrough

Explore the energy of “Same Timbs” by Gonaboy, a powerful new single that resonates with fans of Afro-drill and street rap culture.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian hip-hop sensation Gonaboy continues to make waves with his gritty new single “Same Timbs”, dropped in late 2025.

The track—part of Gonaboy’s rising catalogue—blends Afro-drill beats with raw storytelling that captures loyalty, hustle and street culture.

At roughly 2 minutes and 21 seconds, “Same Timbs” delivers an infectious hook and rapid bars that have resonated with fans across digital platforms, from TikTok loops to Spotify playlists.

Drawing on the symbolic power of Timberland boots as a motif for brotherhood and shared struggle, Gonaboy’s lyrical delivery balances swagger with introspection.

The single has earned attention within Ghana’s vibrant music scene and beyond, reinforcing his reputation as a voice of the streets.

With clever wordplay and high replay value, “Same Timbs” positions Gonaboy among 2025’s most talked-about emerging artists and sets the stage for even bigger milestones in 2026.

Cover Artwork: Same Timbs - Gonaboy
Cover Artwork: Same Timbs – Gonaboy
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Ekorso’: Bosheba releases new song for festivities
New music! Sarkodie drops ‘You & I (Remix)’ featuring OliveTheBoy
Stonebwoy releases entertaining new song ‘Chilling Cooling’ feat. King Jerry
Fameye sets the mood with ‘Terry Bonchaka’ feat. DJ Vyrusky
Abbla Unique releases new single “Long,”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Same Timbs - Gonaboy 2026 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Instagram.
Reports of court order against Black Sherif for rent debt false
News
Cover Artwork: Same Timbs - Gonaboy
2026 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Amaarae at Blackout concert. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Amaarae sets the benchmark with “Blackout” Concert
News
Cover Artwork: Walk With Me - Kweku Smoke
2026 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Sarkodie, King Promise, and more shut down Music Is My Life Concert 2026
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay at Nimo Live, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay caps formidable year with 2025 “Nimo Live” concert
News
Christa Boafo
Christa Boafo announces new Gospel album ‘LET LOVE LEAD’
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: theSeyram.
Amaarae The Blackstar: Staying True to Self and Pushing Creative Barriers
Interviews
The Outside 2025. Credit: The Oasis Gathering/Instagram.
Bigger Grounds, Bigger Experience: “The Outside” 2025 by Oaisis Collective 
Culture
MOGMusic with Team Eternity
Team Eternity Ghana, MOGmusic, headline Faithlife 2025 Watchnight Services
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like