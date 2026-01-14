Ad imageAd image
Music

MOLIY keeps it bold and playful on ‘Backie’

MOLIY releases “Backie”, a confident Afro-fusion track showcasing her bold sound and individuality.

Ghana Music

MOLIY returns with “Backie”, a bold and confident release that showcases her signature blend of Afrobeats, pop, and alternative influences.

“Backie” stands out with its catchy hooks, infectious rhythm, and playful yet assertive lyrics, positioning the song as a feel-good anthem with attitude.

The production leans into modern Afro-fusion, creating a vibrant backdrop that complements MOLIY’s unapologetic delivery.

With “Backie”, MOLIY continues to solidify her place as one of Africa’s most exciting contemporary voices, appealing to both global and homegrown audiences.

The song reflects her evolving artistry and fearless approach to storytelling, further expanding her growing catalogue of standout releases.

Cover Artwork: Backie - MOLIY
Cover Artwork: Backie – MOLIY
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like