New video! Watch ‘See Me Through (Recovery)’ by Team Eternity Ghana

Team Eternity Ghana have unveiled the official music video for “See Me Through (Recovery)”, a powerful new release from their EP Surgery.

Known for their uplifting gospel sound, the group delivers a deeply emotional song that centres on healing, faith, and spiritual restoration.

“See Me Through (Recovery)” blends heartfelt lyrics with rich harmonies and contemporary gospel production, creating a reflective atmosphere that speaks to anyone navigating personal trials.

The official music video reinforces the song’s message, using compelling visuals to mirror themes of endurance, hope, and divine intervention.

As part of the Surgery EP, the track highlights Team Eternity Ghana’s mission to inspire listeners through authentic worship and real-life testimonies.

The project explores spiritual renewal and emotional growth, positioning the group as one of Ghana’s most impactful gospel collectives.