Ofori Amponsah features AratheJay & She on ‘Room 666!’

Ofori Amponsah teams up with AratheJay & She on genre-bending track “Room 666!”.

Ofori Amponsah makes a bold return with “Room 666!”, teaming up with AratheJay and She for a genre-blending collaboration that bridges generations.

Known for his timeless melodies, Ofori Amponsah steps into a more experimental space, blending classic Ghanaian rhythms with modern Afro-fusion and alternative influences.

“Room 666!” is driven by moody production, layered vocals, and expressive storytelling, with each artist bringing a distinct energy to the track.

AratheJay’s raw delivery and She’s smooth, atmospheric presence add depth, creating a dynamic contrast to Ofori Amponsah’s seasoned performance.

The song explores desire, mystery, and emotional tension, wrapped in a contemporary sound that feels both daring and familiar.

Cover Artwork: Room 666! - Ofori Amponsah feat. AratheJay & She
MOLIY keeps it bold and playful on ‘Backie’
Gonaboy – ‘Same Timbs’ sets tone for 2026 music breakthrough
AratheJay caps formidable year with 2025 “Nimo Live” concert
‘Ekorso’: Bosheba releases new song for festivities
New music! Sarkodie drops ‘You & I (Remix)’ featuring OliveTheBoy
You Might Also Like