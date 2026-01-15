‘Echoes Of The Ghetto’: Shatta Wale releases new 2026 EP

Shatta Wale begins 2026 with a new project titled Echoes Of The Ghetto, an Dancehall EP that captures the raw realities of street life and personal triumph.

Known for his unapologetic style and influence across Africa, Shatta Wale uses this EP to reflect on struggle, resilience and success against the odds.

Echoes Of The Ghetto blends hard-hitting African dancehall rhythms with conscious lyrics, showcasing Shatta Wale’s lyrical depth and cultural roots.

Each track carries authentic storytelling, touching on poverty, ambition and the journey from the streets to stardom.

The production stays true to dancehall energy while incorporating African elements that set the EP apart.

Cover Artwork: Echoes Of The Ghetto – Shatta Wale