King Paluta collaborates with Kwabena Kwabena on ‘Ewor Me’

King Paluta teams up with highlife legend Kwabena Kwabena on a compelling new single titled ‘Ewor Me‘.

The song blends contemporary Ghanaian rap with classic highlife influences, creating a sound that bridges generations.

On Ewor Me, King Paluta delivers heartfelt verses that reflect gratitude, humility and personal growth, while Kwabena Kwabena’s smooth vocals add emotional depth and cultural richness.

The collaboration highlights the beauty of Ghanaian music, fusing modern lyricism with traditional melodies that resonate deeply with local audiences.

Ewor Me stands out as a meaningful release that celebrates perseverance and appreciation for life’s journey.

Cover Artwork: Ewor Me – King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena