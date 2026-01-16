AlorG releases first single of the year; ‘My Brothers’

Rising Ghanaian artiste AlorG has released a brand-new song titled “My Brothers”, a heartfelt track that celebrates loyalty, unity and the importance of strong bonds.

The song reflects on brotherhood beyond blood, highlighting friendship, shared struggles and standing together through life’s ups and downs.

“My Brothers” blends contemporary Afrobeat influences with relatable storytelling, allowing AlorG to connect deeply with listeners through sincere lyrics and a smooth vocal delivery.

The song speaks to everyday experiences, making it both personal and widely resonant, especially among young people navigating ambition, hardship and success together.

With its emotional depth and authentic message, “My Brothers” positions AlorG as an emerging voice focused on real-life themes and meaningful connections.

Cover Artwork: My Brothers – AlorG