‘Dream Big’: Akuvi gets Stonebwoy on new song

Ghanaian singer Akuvi joins forces with award-winning dancehall icon Stonebwoy on a new song titled “Dream Big”.

The inspiring release delivers a motivational message centred on ambition, resilience and believing in one’s potential despite life’s challenges.

“Dream Big” blends soulful melodies with Afro-fusion and contemporary Ghanaian sounds, allowing Akuvi’s emotive vocals to shine while Stonebwoy adds depth with his signature energy and uplifting verses.

Together, the duo create a powerful anthem aimed at encouraging young people to stay focused and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

The newly released song’s theme, showcasing moments of growth, determination and triumph.

Cover Artwork: Dream Big – Akuvi & Stonebwoy