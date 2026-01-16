Ad imageAd image
‘Dream Big’: Akuvi gets Stonebwoy on new song

Akuvi and Stonebwoy release “Dream Big”, a new inspirational song about ambition and self-belief.

Ghanaian singer Akuvi joins forces with award-winning dancehall icon Stonebwoy on a new song titled “Dream Big”.

The inspiring release delivers a motivational message centred on ambition, resilience and believing in one’s potential despite life’s challenges.

“Dream Big” blends soulful melodies with Afro-fusion and contemporary Ghanaian sounds, allowing Akuvi’s emotive vocals to shine while Stonebwoy adds depth with his signature energy and uplifting verses.

Together, the duo create a powerful anthem aimed at encouraging young people to stay focused and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

The newly released song’s theme, showcasing moments of growth, determination and triumph.

Cover Artwork: Dream Big - Akuvi & Stonebwoy
You Might Also Like