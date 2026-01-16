New music! Akwaboah drops ‘Akono Ba’ produced by MOGBeatz

Akwaboah has released a brand-new song titled “Akono Ba”, a soulful highlife-inspired record produced by award-winning producer MOGBeatz.

The song explores themes of love, affection and emotional connection, delivered through Akwaboah’s signature heartfelt vocals and rich songwriting.

“Akono Ba” blends traditional Ghanaian melodies with contemporary elements, creating a sound that feels both nostalgic and modern.

MOGBeatz’s polished production complements the song’s warm instrumentation, allowing the lyrics to shine while maintaining a smooth, rhythmic flow.

Known for his ability to tell relatable love stories through music, Akwaboah once again demonstrates his lyrical depth and vocal maturity on this release.

Cover Artwork: Akono Ba – Akwaboah