New music! Amerado releases ‘Aseda’ featuring a star-studded line up

Amerado releases “Aseda”, a powerful thanksgiving song featuring top Ghanaian artistes.

Ghanaian star Amerado returns with a new song titled “Aseda”, a heartfelt song of thanksgiving that celebrates gratitude, faith and success.

The track features an impressive lineup of celebrated Ghanaian artistes including Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Strongman, Bro Sammy, YPee, Oseikrom Sikanii and legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame.

“Aseda”, which means thanksgiving, blends hip-hop, gospel inspiration and authentic Ghanaian sound, delivering uplifting lyrics that acknowledge God’s grace and life’s blessings.

Each featured artiste brings a unique style, making the collaboration both dynamic and spiritually enriching.

The official music video, directed by renowned filmmaker Sniper Boy, visually amplifies the song’s message with striking scenes, cultural elements and a strong sense of unity.

Amerado’s “Aseda” stands as a reminder to appreciate the journey, honour divine favour and celebrate wins, big or small.

You Might Also Like