Vivi Adjei releases new music ‘Song of Deliverance’

Vivi Adjei releases Song of Deliverance, a gospel anthem declaring victory and new beginnings.

Gospel artiste Vivi Adjei has released a ‘Song of Deliverance‘, a spiritually charged anthem centred on victory, divine escape and the fulfilment of God’s promises.

The song is described as a trumpet call that heralds safe delivery and birthing of long-awaited blessings, breaking old cycles and ushering in new beginnings.

Song of Deliverance carries a strong prophetic message, encouraging listeners to step into freedom, restoration and triumph.

With its uplifting lyrics and reverent sound, the song positions itself as more than music, but a declaration of faith and hope.

Vivi Adjei presents the release as a mantle of victory, inspiring believers to walk confidently in God’s deliverance and purpose.

Rooted in worship and spiritual affirmation, the song speaks to individuals seeking renewal and breakthrough.

