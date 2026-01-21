Ad imageAd image
‘I Promise’: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases new song with a message of faith

Ghanaian gospel musician Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta inspires believers with his new faith-filled song I Promise.

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases ‘I Promise’, a deeply moving song that celebrates real love in a generation often driven by convenience rather than commitment.

This heartfelt release speaks to lovers who understand that love is not merely an emotion, but a daily, intentional choice rooted in faithfulness and perseverance.

Drawing inspiration from biblical teachings, I Promise reflects the timeless truth that love is patient, kind and enduring.

The song captures the beauty of committed love — not perfect, but honest, resilient and grounded in grace. It honours relationships that choose faithfulness even through growth, misunderstanding and change.

Whether you are in love, healing from love, preparing for love, or praying for it, I Promise offers hope and reassurance.

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta reminds listeners that genuine love still exists, God’s design for love remains sacred, and promises are still worth keeping.

