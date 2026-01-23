Ad imageAd image
‘Aseda’: Kweku Flick releases first song of 2026

Kweku Flick releases Aseda, a heartfelt new single celebrating gratitude, growth, and resilience.

Kweku Flick returns with “Aseda”, a powerful new single that blends heartfelt lyricism with contemporary Ghanaian hip-hop.

Known for his reflective storytelling and emotive delivery, the Kumasi-based artist uses Aseda – meaning gratitude – to celebrate resilience, faith, and personal growth.

The song rides on a polished afrobeats-inspired production, pairing warm melodies with crisp drums that let Kweku Flick’s message shine.

Lyrically, Aseda captures the journey from struggle to success, offering thanks for life’s lessons and hard-won progress.

It is both intimate and uplifting, making it easy for listeners to connect with its honesty.

Aseda is more than a song; it is a reminder to acknowledge the process and appreciate every win.

Cover Artwork: Aseda - Kweku Flick
