Beeztrap KOTM features Reggie & O’Kenneth on new song ‘Labadi’

Beeztrap KOTM teams up with Reggie and O’Kenneth on Labadi, a lively record inspired by a place known for freedom, fun, and shared moments.

The song reflects enjoyment, confidence, and the joy of being present, capturing a relaxed but energetic lifestyle. Backed by a drill-influenced beat with smooth transitions, Labadi balances catchy rhythms with bold performances.

Beeztrap KOTM leads with clear delivery and strong presence, while Reggie and O’Kenneth add their own flavour, making the collaboration feel natural and well-timed.

The track paints a picture of youth culture, friendship, and good vibes, with lyrics that celebrate movement, style, and self-belief.

Labadi is music for chilling, turning up, and enjoying life without pressure. It speaks to listeners who value balance, confidence, and memorable moments.

Cover Artwork: Labadi – Beeztrap KOTM feat. Reggie & O’Kenneth