KobbyRockz prepares listeners for EP with new song ‘Sika Bɛba’

R.N.C, in collaboration with Palago Mufasa Records and TR Records, is set to release a brand-new single from its artiste KobbyRockz titled “Sika Bɛba.”

The song serves as a powerful introduction to his forthcoming EP, Kwabena Y3 Gangster, offering listeners a deeper look into his personal journey and growth within the music industry.

Sika Bɛba, which translates to “Money Will Come,” reflects the different phases of life KobbyRockz has experienced—struggles, perseverance, and quiet resilience.

Despite maintaining composure and consistency over the years, much of his story has remained unseen. Through this release, the artiste opens up about the realities behind the grind, delivering a message of patience, hope, and determination.

The single highlights KobbyRockz’s lyrical depth and authenticity, reinforcing why industry voices, including Archipalago, have spoken positively about his craft.

As anticipation builds for Kwabena Y3 Gangster, fans are encouraged to stay connected to his official platforms and witness the rise of a promising talent poised for greatness.