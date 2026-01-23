Ad imageAd image
Music

KobbyRockz prepares listeners for EP with new song ‘Sika Bɛba’

KobbyRockz unveils “Sika Bɛba,” a reflective single ahead of his upcoming EP Kwabena Y3 Gangster.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

R.N.C, in collaboration with Palago Mufasa Records and TR Records, is set to release a brand-new single from its artiste KobbyRockz titled “Sika Bɛba.”

The song serves as a powerful introduction to his forthcoming EP, Kwabena Y3 Gangster, offering listeners a deeper look into his personal journey and growth within the music industry.

Sika Bɛba, which translates to “Money Will Come,” reflects the different phases of life KobbyRockz has experienced—struggles, perseverance, and quiet resilience.

Despite maintaining composure and consistency over the years, much of his story has remained unseen. Through this release, the artiste opens up about the realities behind the grind, delivering a message of patience, hope, and determination.

The single highlights KobbyRockz’s lyrical depth and authenticity, reinforcing why industry voices, including Archipalago, have spoken positively about his craft.

As anticipation builds for Kwabena Y3 Gangster, fans are encouraged to stay connected to his official platforms and witness the rise of a promising talent poised for greatness.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music! Aro Dan Adjei releases ‘Tie Yen Nne’
‘I Promise’: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases new song with a message of faith
Vivi Adjei releases new music ‘Song of Deliverance’
New music! Amerado releases ‘Aseda’ featuring a star-studded line up
New video! Watch ‘See Me Through (Recovery)’ by Team Eternity Ghana
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Aro Dan Adjei New music! Aro Dan Adjei releases ‘Tie Yen Nne’
Next Article Kweku Flick ‘Aseda’: Kweku Flick releases first song of 2026
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

AlorG
AlorG releases first single of the year; ‘My Brothers’
Music
Oko Yi by Yaw Sarpong And The Asomafo feat. Allstars
Ghanaian music icon Yaw Sarpong passes on
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Artists weren’t ready – Amaarae reflects on Ghana alté era
News
eNZYM
eNZYM unmasks, announces sophomore album ‘Old Boy Royye’
News
TGMA 2026
TGMA 2026: Call for entries officially opens
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
GH₵1.1m reduced to GH₵50k in Black Sherif – Ex-Manager court ruling
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Discovering unique artists is becoming increasingly difficult – Amaarae laments
News
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Akuvi
‘Dream Big’: Akuvi gets Stonebwoy on new song
Music
King Paluta
King Paluta collaborates with Kwabena Kwabena on ‘Ewor Me’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like