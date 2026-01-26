Shatta Wale brings ‘Tell Ya Man’ to life with new video

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has released the official music video for his well-known track, “Tell Ya Man”, giving the song a fresh visual treatment.

Already familiar to fans, the track now comes alive on screen with bold imagery and expressive storytelling that reflect Shatta Wale’s confident persona.

“Tell Ya Man” explores themes of relationships, loyalty and personal boundaries, delivered through catchy rhythms and direct lyrics.

The newly released visuals elevate the song’s message, combining vibrant scenes with strong performances that capture the raw energy of the track.

As one of Africa’s most influential music artists, Shatta Wale continues to maintain his relevance by reintroducing fan-favourite songs through high-quality visuals.

The “Tell Ya Man” music video adds new depth to the track and offers fans a renewed way to experience it.