Ad imageAd image
Music

Shatta Wale brings ‘Tell Ya Man’ to life with new video

Watch newly released music video for Shatta Wale - “Tell Ya Man”, bringing fresh visuals to a fan-favourite song.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has released the official music video for his well-known track, “Tell Ya Man”, giving the song a fresh visual treatment.

Already familiar to fans, the track now comes alive on screen with bold imagery and expressive storytelling that reflect Shatta Wale’s confident persona.

“Tell Ya Man” explores themes of relationships, loyalty and personal boundaries, delivered through catchy rhythms and direct lyrics.

The newly released visuals elevate the song’s message, combining vibrant scenes with strong performances that capture the raw energy of the track.

As one of Africa’s most influential music artists, Shatta Wale continues to maintain his relevance by reintroducing fan-favourite songs through high-quality visuals.

The “Tell Ya Man” music video adds new depth to the track and offers fans a renewed way to experience it.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Top Music Moments of 2025
KobbyRockz prepares listeners for EP with new song ‘Sika Bɛba’
New music! Aro Dan Adjei releases ‘Tie Yen Nne’
‘I Promise’: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases new song with a message of faith
Vivi Adjei releases new music ‘Song of Deliverance’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Uncovr Artists 2026. Credit: Ghana Music. Uncovr: Ghana Music’s Artists to Watch in 2026
Next Article Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif 2026 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

TGMA 2026
TGMA 2026: Call for entries officially opens
News
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2026 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Oko Yi by Yaw Sarpong And The Asomafo feat. Allstars
Ghanaian music icon Yaw Sarpong passes on
News
eNZYM
eNZYM unmasks, announces sophomore album ‘Old Boy Royye’
News
Uncovr Artists 2026. Credit: Ghana Music.
Uncovr: Ghana Music’s Artists to Watch in 2026
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Agbeko & Edem
Agbeko is stable and recovering at home – VRMG
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Artists weren’t ready – Amaarae reflects on Ghana alté era
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
GH₵1.1m reduced to GH₵50k in Black Sherif – Ex-Manager court ruling
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Discovering unique artists is becoming increasingly difficult – Amaarae laments
News
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like