Siisi Baidoo releases ‘Ghana Worship Medley’ featuring top Gospel Ministers

Gospel minister Siisi Baidoo has released the official video for “Ghana Worship Medley”, a powerful worship moment featuring Kweku Teye, Carl Clottey, Perez Musik and Omari Kissi Jnr.

The medley captures a spontaneous, Spirit-led atmosphere, centred on heartfelt praise and unity in worship.

Described as a free-flow worship mic toss among friends, the session reflects a deep sense of reverence and authenticity.

Each minister contributes uniquely, blending voices and expressions that create a seamless and uplifting worship experience.

The simplicity of the setting allows the focus to remain on worship, prayer and communion with God.

Created with the intention of enriching private worship and prayer moments, “Ghana Worship Medley” invites listeners to slow down, reflect and engage deeply with God’s presence.