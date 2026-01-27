Shatta Wale drops new 12-track project ‘A Taste Of The African King’

Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale has officially unveiled his brand-new music project titled ‘A Taste Of The African King‘.

‘A Taste Of The African King’ a powerful 12-track body of work that reinforces his dominance on the African music scene.

Known for his fearless artistry and cultural pride, Shatta Wale delivers a project that blends Afrobeats, dancehall and street-inspired sounds with confidence and authenticity.

A Taste Of The African King captures Shatta Wale’s journey, mindset and influence, offering fans a bold sonic experience rooted in African identity.

Each track reflects his signature energy, lyrical bravado and connection to the streets, while showcasing his versatility as a global music force.

More than just an album, the project is a statement — celebrating African excellence, resilience and self-belief.

Cover Artwork: A Taste Of The African King – Shatta Wale