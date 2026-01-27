Ad imageAd image
Shatta Wale drops new 12-track project ‘A Taste Of The African King’

Shatta Wale reinforces his status with the release of “A Taste Of The African King”.

Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale has officially unveiled his brand-new music project titled ‘A Taste Of The African King‘.

‘A Taste Of The African King’ a powerful 12-track body of work that reinforces his dominance on the African music scene.

Known for his fearless artistry and cultural pride, Shatta Wale delivers a project that blends Afrobeats, dancehall and street-inspired sounds with confidence and authenticity.

A Taste Of The African King captures Shatta Wale’s journey, mindset and influence, offering fans a bold sonic experience rooted in African identity.

Each track reflects his signature energy, lyrical bravado and connection to the streets, while showcasing his versatility as a global music force.

More than just an album, the project is a statement — celebrating African excellence, resilience and self-belief.

Cover Artwork: A Taste Of The African King - Shatta Wale
Cover Artwork: A Taste Of The African King – Shatta Wale
You Might Also Like