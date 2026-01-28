E.L releases new song ‘Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)’

Ghanaian rapper E.L is back with a fresh song titled “Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)”, and it speaks straight to real life.

On this song, E.L talks about how money affects respect, relationships, and the way people move these days.

The song comes with a solid beat and clear lyrics that are easy to relate to. E.L shares thoughts from his own journey, touching on the hustle, fake love, and the pressure to make it.

His message is simple: in today’s world, money often speaks louder than words.

“Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)” feels honest and close to home, especially for anyone working hard to get ahead.

With this release, E.L shows once again that he understands the streets and knows how to put real stories into music.

Cover Artwork: Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk) – E.L