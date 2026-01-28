Raphiya shares powerful ‘Ghana Ewe Worship Medley’

Gospel singer Raphiya shares a heartfelt worship piece titled “Ghana Ewe Worship Medley”, put together with prayer and purpose.

This medley is meant to draw listeners into a calm moment of praise and worship, using familiar Ewe worship songs many people grew up hearing.

The songs flow smoothly, making it easy to sing along, pray, or simply reflect. Raphiya’s delivery is gentle and sincere, helping listeners focus on God without distraction.

It’s the kind of worship you can play during your quiet time, at home, or even in church.

According to Raphiya, this medley was prayerfully arranged to be a blessing, and that message clearly comes through.

“Ghana Ewe Worship Medley” reminds us of the power of simple worship and the beauty of praising God in our own language. May it bless you as you worship along.