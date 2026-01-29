Ad imageAd image
Music

Camidoh explores love and growth on new song ‘Ride Solo’

Ghanaian singer Camidoh returns with Ride Solo, a super emotive Afro Pop song for 2026.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Camidoh returns with ‘Ride Solo‘, a super soulful and emotive Afro Pop song that marks his first single of 2026.

The Ghanaian hitmaker delivers a smooth, heartfelt tune that reminds fans why his storytelling always hits home.

On Ride Solo, Camidoh reflects on love, growth and the quiet strength it takes to stand on your own, all wrapped in rich melodies and gentle rhythms.

The song blends modern Afro Pop with emotional depth, making it easy to connect with from the very first listen.

Camidoh’s calm delivery and honest lyrics feel personal, like a late-night conversation with a close friend. It’s the kind of song that fits both solo moments and chilled playlists.

With Ride Solo, Camidoh sets the tone for the year, proving he’s still evolving while staying true to his sound.

Cover Artwork: Ride Solo - Camidoh
Cover Artwork: Ride Solo – Camidoh
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’
E.L releases new song ‘Noko Fio (Money Dey Talk)’
Beeztrap KOTM features Reggie & O’Kenneth on new song ‘Labadi’
New music! Stonebwoy releases ‘Silent Samurai’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up
Next Article Mix Master Garzy Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2026 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Uncovr Artists 2026. Credit: Ghana Music.
Uncovr: Ghana Music’s Artists to Watch in 2026
Lists
Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance
Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up
News
Naana Baustin of Nana & Dan Fame with Dennis Boafo (Don D), founder of GMA - USA. Photo Credit: GMA - USA
The Impact of Ghana Music Awards–USA: Celebrating Our Culture, Music and Our Stars
Culture
MOLIY
Discover the Sound of January 2026: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Mix Master Garzy
Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound
News
Top Music Moments of 2025. Credit: Ghana Music.
Top Music Moments of 2025
Culture Lists
Agbeko & Edem
Agbeko is stable and recovering at home – VRMG
News
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz prepares listeners for EP with new song ‘Sika Bɛba’
Music
Rocky Dawuni / Cedella Marley. Photo Credit: Provided
Rocky Dawuni & Cedella Marley unveil new animated lyric video for “I Got A Song”
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like