Camidoh explores love and growth on new song ‘Ride Solo’

Camidoh returns with ‘Ride Solo‘, a super soulful and emotive Afro Pop song that marks his first single of 2026.

The Ghanaian hitmaker delivers a smooth, heartfelt tune that reminds fans why his storytelling always hits home.

On Ride Solo, Camidoh reflects on love, growth and the quiet strength it takes to stand on your own, all wrapped in rich melodies and gentle rhythms.

The song blends modern Afro Pop with emotional depth, making it easy to connect with from the very first listen.

Camidoh’s calm delivery and honest lyrics feel personal, like a late-night conversation with a close friend. It’s the kind of song that fits both solo moments and chilled playlists.

With Ride Solo, Camidoh sets the tone for the year, proving he’s still evolving while staying true to his sound.

Cover Artwork: Ride Solo – Camidoh