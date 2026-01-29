dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’

dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn craft the perfect peace treaty between genres with “Détente” – a classic born where the ruggedness of reggae meets the elegance of neo-soul, with a hint of Afrobeats.

Some things in life are born out of sheer serendipity, and Détente is one of them. “I met dESH at a live showcase,” Ave Lynn recalls. “The organiser invited me on stage to improvise while he was performing. That was our first encounter, but I could immediately feel the synergy. The magic of that moment sparked our first collaboration.”

The result is a timeless yet refreshingly contemporary track that feels like it was always meant to exist.

This strong sense of connection brings dESH.DUBS’ latest collaboration to life, creating an intimate and uplifting musical journey that draws meaning from its title.

“‘Détente’ is about finding peace after conflict… in love, in life, and within ourselves,” dESH.DUBS explains. It is a fitting metaphor for a release that explores a relationship that continues to stand firm after a series of storms.

Through her silken harmonies, Ave Lynn’s soulful vocals reflect the quiet triumph of reconciliation, while dESH.DUBS completes the equation with conscious lyricism and rhythmic depth.

With performances spanning GelreDome, Tivoli, and Dutch Radio 3FM, Ave Lynn has built a reputation for emotional clarity and vocal richness. Her debut INF-produced EP, Unfolding Stories – Chapter One (2024), reflects this artistry. She further refined her neo-soul, jazz, and hip-hop blend on her 2025 EP, Fragments of Growth, produced by Jordan River Banks of Killah Priest and Wu-Tang Clan acclaim.

“Détente” is more than a collaboration; it is a reminder to pause, exhale, and reconnect with the rhythms of unity.

Cover Artwork: Détente – dESH.DUBS & Ave Lynn