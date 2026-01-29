Jubed releases ‘Ruwa (Remix)’ music video

Jubed has officially released the music video for “Ruwa (Remix)”, featuring Oxlade, Yemi Alade and Prince Mk Baagi, and it brings the song’s powerful message to life in stunning style.

The remix blends Jubed’s Hausa roots with smooth Amapiano vibes, creating a feel-good anthem that celebrates love beyond money and material things.

Directed by Anike Flex, the Ruwa (Remix) video is colourful, vibrant and full of emotion.

The visuals highlight culture, connection and everyday moments, perfectly matching the song’s uplifting energy.

Each featured artiste shines on screen, adding their own personality and presence to the story.

The video also reinforces the song’s central theme of genuine love and unity, showing that real affection goes deeper than wealth or status.