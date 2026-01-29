Ad imageAd image
Music

Jubed releases ‘Ruwa (Remix)’ music video

Jubed drops a stunning music video for Ruwa (Remix), bringing culture, love and rhythm together.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Jubed has officially released the music video for “Ruwa (Remix)”, featuring Oxlade, Yemi Alade and Prince Mk Baagi, and it brings the song’s powerful message to life in stunning style.

The remix blends Jubed’s Hausa roots with smooth Amapiano vibes, creating a feel-good anthem that celebrates love beyond money and material things.

Directed by Anike Flex, the Ruwa (Remix) video is colourful, vibrant and full of emotion.

The visuals highlight culture, connection and everyday moments, perfectly matching the song’s uplifting energy.

Each featured artiste shines on screen, adding their own personality and presence to the story.

The video also reinforces the song’s central theme of genuine love and unity, showing that real affection goes deeper than wealth or status.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Raphiya shares powerful ‘Ghana Ewe Worship Medley’
Shatta Wale brings ‘Tell Ya Man’ to life with new video
KobbyRockz prepares listeners for EP with new song ‘Sika Bɛba’
New music! Aro Dan Adjei releases ‘Tie Yen Nne’
‘I Promise’: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases new song with a message of faith
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Mzbel Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Uncovr Artists 2026. Credit: Ghana Music.
Uncovr: Ghana Music’s Artists to Watch in 2026
Lists
Rap Icon Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM features Reggie & O’Kenneth on new song ‘Labadi’
Music
Agbeko & Edem
Agbeko is stable and recovering at home – VRMG
News
Top Music Moments of 2025. Credit: Ghana Music.
Top Music Moments of 2025
Culture Lists
MOLIY
Discover the Sound of January 2026: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Mix Master Garzy
Mix Master Garzy behind Stonebwoy’s Flawless 2025 AFCON sound
News
Tidal Rave 2024: Kwesi Arthur rocked with an epic performance
Kwesi Arthur sued for GH₵ 10m in defamation battle with Ground Up
News
Naana Baustin of Nana & Dan Fame with Dennis Boafo (Don D), founder of GMA - USA. Photo Credit: GMA - USA
The Impact of Ghana Music Awards–USA: Celebrating Our Culture, Music and Our Stars
Culture
Ghana Worship Medley
Siisi Baidoo releases ‘Ghana Worship Medley’ featuring top Gospel Ministers
Music
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2026 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like