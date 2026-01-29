Ad imageAd image
Mzbel brings irresistible rhythm on latest song ‘Ajele’

Mzbel releases Ajele, a danceable song with irresistible rhythm made to keep the listener moving.

Mzbel is back with a brand-new single titled “Ajele”, and it’s a lively, danceable song packed with irresistible rhythm.

Known for her bold personality and fearless music style, the Ghanaian artiste delivers a tune that’s clearly made to move bodies.

Ajele blends catchy beats with playful energy, making it perfect for parties, clubs and street jams.

The song leans into a vibrant Ghanaian sound that feels familiar yet fresh. From the first beat, Ajele pulls you in with its bouncy rhythm and fun vibe, encouraging listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment.

Mzbel’s confident delivery adds character, reminding fans why she remains one of the most talked-about female voices in Ghanaian music.

Cover Artwork: Ajele - Mzbel
You Might Also Like