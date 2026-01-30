Ad imageAd image
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops 'Retribution' with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse

Hammer of The Last Two releases Retribution featuring RJZ, Kay-T and Mantse, the third single from Upper Echelons.

Hammer of The Last Two has released “Retribution”, featuring RJZ, Kay-T and Mantse, as the third single from his forthcoming album Upper Echelons.

The legendary Ghanaian producer continues to show his range, delivering a song that speaks directly to life, justice and the realities of the streets.

Retribution is powered by heavy, well-crafted production and strong lyricism. RJZ, Kay-T and Mantse each bring a distinct energy, giving the song depth and balance while riding Hammer’s signature sound with confidence.

The track blends classic hip-life roots with a modern edge, creating a record that feels both familiar and fresh.

As excitement builds around Upper Echelons, this release gives fans a deeper look into the album’s direction — bold, reflective and unapologetically Ghanaian.

Retribution is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Retribution on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.lks.to/HammerofTheLastTwo/Retribution.

Cover Artwork: Retribution - Hammer of The Last Two feat RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Cover Artwork: Retribution – Hammer of The Last Two feat RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse

